

The Canadian Press





A 25-year-old woman was killed and a 21-year-old man was seriously hurt Wednesday night in a collision in the Town of Minto.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 9 near Ayton Line, between Harriston and Clifford.

According to Wellington County OPP, it involved a pickup truck which left the roadway, hit a tree and burst into flames.

Bystanders pulled the driver and baby out of the vehicle.

A second passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified Thursday as Jodi Whitehead of Bruce County.

The driver was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries, while the baby suffered only minor injuries.

Police say they’re looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash – particularly a bystander who helped remove the man and baby from the vehicle, then left before police arrived.