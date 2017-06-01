Featured Guelph News Videos
1 killed, 2 hurt in crash in Wellington County
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 6:45AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 1, 2017 2:25PM EDT
A 25-year-old woman was killed and a 21-year-old man was seriously hurt Wednesday night in a collision in the Town of Minto.
The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 9 near Ayton Line, between Harriston and Clifford.
According to Wellington County OPP, it involved a pickup truck which left the roadway, hit a tree and burst into flames.
Bystanders pulled the driver and baby out of the vehicle.
A second passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified Thursday as Jodi Whitehead of Bruce County.
The driver was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries, while the baby suffered only minor injuries.
Police say they’re looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash – particularly a bystander who helped remove the man and baby from the vehicle, then left before police arrived.
