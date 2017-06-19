

CTV Kitchener





Four people had their driver’s licences suspended in Guelph over the weekend for driving with too much alcohol in their system – and two of them were caught at the same traffic stop.

Guelph Police say an officer pulled over two cars at the same time in the city’s south end Friday night.

The officer saw the vehicles following each other closely, and believed their drivers could be impaired.

Neither driver met the legal definition of impaired, but both drivers allegedly had blood-alcohol concentrations in the “warn range” between 0.05 and 0.08.

A 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman both had their licences suspended for three days.

The woman was also ticketed for using her phone while driving.