A 23-year-old man had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system when his dangerous driving caused a serious crash on Highway 401 east of Cambridge, police allege.

Seven people were injured in the Sept. 29, 2016 crash on the eastbound side of the highway in Puslinch Township.

The collision involved a stake truck being rear-ended by an SUV.

All five people in the SUV were seriously hurt, while the two people in the truck received less serious injuries.

Four months later, Cambridge OPP say they’ve laid a dozen charges against the driver of the SUV

The 23-year-old Etobicoke man faces four charges apiece of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and causing a collision involving bodily harm with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.