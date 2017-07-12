Featured Guelph News Videos
12 year old charged with arson over school bus fire
School bus fire in Harriston is being treated as suspicious. (June 1, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017 3:24PM EDT
An arrest has been made in connection with a school bus fire in Harriston.
The fire occurred June 30, in a bus parked on Webb Street. Damage was reported at $30,000.
Police said from the beginning that they considered the fire to be suspicious.
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fire. He faces a charge of arson.
