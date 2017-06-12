

CTV Kitchener





Thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine, marijuana and Xanax was found in a car stopped in Guelph’s south end, police say.

The vehicle was pulled over by police on Friday while on Scottsdale Drive.

Police say an officer saw it swerving as it made its way down the road. There had also been a complaint that the car had nearly hit another vehicle in a parking lot in the area.

When the officer walked up to the car, police say, he was “overwhelmed by the smell of marijuana.”

The driver, a 22-year-old Hamilton man, was arrested for drug-impaired driving and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Inside the car, police allegedly found $8,100 worth of marijuana, $3,000 worth of cocaine and 788 Xanax pills with an estimated street value of $3,900.