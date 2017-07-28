

CTV Kitchener





The number of collisions reported to police in Guelph has taken a nosedive this year.

Guelph Police announced Friday that they had received reports of 1,241 collisions on city streets through June 30, down from 1,446 in the same time period in 2016.

The first half of 2017 also brought 452 collisions on Highway 401 in Guelph, down from 526 in the first half of the previous year.

The most crash-prone corner in the city this year has been the intersection Edinburgh and Stone roads. Sixteen crashes have been reported there, 12 of which occurred between January and March.

Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street saw 12 collisions between January and June, while 10 collisions were reported at three intersections – Clair Road and Gordon Street, Imperial Road and Speedvale, and Silvercreek Parkway and Speedvale.

Police say the city has seen 23 collisions involving pedestrians this year, and 18 involving cyclists.

Drugs or alcohol have contributed to 10 collisions. Three crashes resulted in drug-impaired driving charges, and two others led to alcohol-impaired driving charges.