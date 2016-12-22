

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Police have arrested a group of 16 people, and are seeking three more, in connection with a series of robberies that stretches from Hamilton to Barrie to Guelph.

The bulk of the robberies occurred in the Greater Toronto Area. All 37 took place between May and November of this year, at banks and retail stores.

Toronto Police say they believe the group is responsible for at least 13 other robberies, but have yet to lay any charges in relation to those cases.

In many of the 37 robberies the charges relate to, the alleged culprits used vehicles stolen from properties in Toronto, Guelph, Halton Region and Peel Region as getaway cars.

Cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets are the most common items reported stolen in the robberies.

The specific robberies tied to Guelph include a July 7 bank robbery on Edinburgh Road South, as well as two robberies that occurred moments apart on Oct. 27 at businesses at the corner of Imperial and Paisley roads.

A 17-year-old Toronto boy was arrested earlier this month in connection with the two Oct. 27 robberies.

Police say most of the people arrested are members of two northwest Toronto gangs – the Complex Crip Gangsters and the Treyy Money Gang.

“These individuals are known gang members or associates and they are spreading like a bad smell through the GTA and committing violent crimes,” Staff Insp. Mike Earl told reporters Thursday.

With files from CTV Toronto