Two people from outside the area are facing charges after a 16-year-old girl was found working in the sex trade in Guelph.

Guelph police conducted a nighttime operation, last week, focused on identifying vulnerable people involved in the local sex trade.

Four females, between 16 and 38 years of age were identified as working in the sex trade.

All of them were given contact information and links to community resources and outreach programs available to them.

One adult and one young person, not residents of Guelph, have been charged with Advertising Sexual Services, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Material Benefit from Sexual Services Provided by Person Under Eighteen Years.