2 people found dead inside home in Fergus
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 1:57PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 21, 2016 10:14PM EST
Two people have been found dead inside a home on the outskirts of Fergus, police say.
Wellington County OPP say they were called to the home on Side Road 18 Wednesday morning to check on the well-being of its residents.
While few details were immediately available, police did say that a criminal investigation into the deaths was underway and that the case “appears to be an isolated incident.”
Police did not say whether the deaths were considered suspicious.
As of Wednesday evening police have only identified the two people as being adults. However, neighbours say that Dwayne and Kim Nicklasson lived in the home.
Through the afternoon, forensic officers were seen going into and out of the home. It was not clear if they would be returning to the property on Thursday.
Police want to hear from anyone with information that could help them.
With reporting by Alexandra Pinto
