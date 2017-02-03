

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Three buildings just outside Guelph were destroyed Friday morning in two separate suspicious fires.

The fires occurred at properties a short distance apart in Guelph/Eramosa, west of the city.

Emergency crews were first notified around 3 a.m. of a fire at an abandoned shed on Highway 7, near Woolwich-Guelph Townline.

While working to extinguish that fire, one police officer noticed flames coming from a barn on a property to the north, on Township Road 3.

That fire had spread to a vacant stone house. Both buildings ended up destroyed.

Wellington County OPP say they’ve found evidence suggesting that two people were involved in setting the fires.

Additionally, they say they want to know more about a vehicle that was seen driving northbound on Township Road 3 at the time of the fires.

No injuries to people or animals were reported in any of the fires.

There have been a number of suspicious fires at abandoned properties in and around Guelph in recent months.

With reporting by Marc Venema