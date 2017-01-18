Featured Guelph News Videos
2 sought after miniature trains and medical marijuana stolen
Police are seeking a man and woman in connection with a break-in and theft at a home on Elora Street South in Harriston. (Wellington County OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:02PM EST
Medical marijuana, collectible miniature trains and a bracelet were stolen during a break-in at a home in Harriston.
Wellington County OPP say the break-in occurred Jan. 11, at the home attached to Hearing Care on Elora Street South.
Police are looking for one man and one woman in connection with the break-in.
The woman is described as being 5’3” or 5’4” tall and thin, with dark, straight, shoulder-length hair and high cheekbones.
The man was seen carrying a red or orange backpack, and wearing a grey hoodie, a black bomber-style coat, blue jeans and an orange baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
weather Change city
Advertisement
Advertisement