Medical marijuana, collectible miniature trains and a bracelet were stolen during a break-in at a home in Harriston.

Wellington County OPP say the break-in occurred Jan. 11, at the home attached to Hearing Care on Elora Street South.

Police are looking for one man and one woman in connection with the break-in.

The woman is described as being 5’3” or 5’4” tall and thin, with dark, straight, shoulder-length hair and high cheekbones.

The man was seen carrying a red or orange backpack, and wearing a grey hoodie, a black bomber-style coat, blue jeans and an orange baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.