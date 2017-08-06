

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police are investigating following an attempted robbery where two suspects were allegedly hurt.

Police said the two men tried to break into a Kathleen Street apartment at 5 a.m. Sunday.

The two forced their way into a unit where four people were inside.

Police said the two showed weapons and demanded cellphones and wallets.

An altercation ensued and that’s when the two suspects got hurt.

Police said they were taken to hospital under arrest.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old man both from Guelph. They are facing a string of charges including robbery with a firearm, break and enter, and attempted robbery.

There are no concerns to the public as police said it appears to be a targeted attack.

Police are investigating as they try to figure out more details.