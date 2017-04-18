

CTV Kitchener





Two people were treated for symptoms of hypothermia Monday after their canoe overturned in Guelph Lake.

Emergency crews were called to the lake around 2:30 p.m., after somebody saw two men in the lake waving their arms and yelling for help.

Both men were able to swim to shore on their own, and were then taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police say everyone should be aware that spending time in open water can result in hypothermia – particularly at this time of year.