

CTV Kitchener





The University of Guelph once again finds itself nearing a potential strike or lockout of some of its employees.

CUPE Local 1334, which represents 240 trades, custodial and maintenance workers, has been in contract talks with the school since November.

School officials say those talks have resulted in progress on some fronts, but no complete deal.

If a contract is not signed by March 13, the union could strike or find itself locked out.

More contract talks are scheduled for next week.