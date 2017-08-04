

CTV Kitchener





Dozens of anglers in the Guelph area were ticketed and charged during a Ministry of Natural Resources enforcement blitz.

The ministry says 359 anglers were talked to during the blitz, which ran last weekend, to see if they were following proper laws when fishing.

In total, officials laid 29 charges and issued 41 warnings.

Common infractions included fishing without a licence, transporting live fish without a licence, and using barbed hooks or too many lines.

Other anglers were fined for liquor and boating violations.