One woman and two men were arrested after Guelph police executed a drug warrant at a home on Casino Avenue.

The investigation began in the fall of 2016, according to police, and the warrant was executed around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl patches and crystal methamphetamine were seized along with a small amount of cash and other drug paraphernalia.

All three individuals are Guelph residents and were charged with 11 charges including possession of drugs and possession for the purpose of trafficking.