Featured Guelph News Videos
3 arrests, SIU investigation follow bank robbery
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 3, 2017 12:23PM EDT
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate a bank robbery in Guelph.
Guelph police say a bank on Gordon Street was robbed around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Three people were arrested in connection with the robbery. Further details have not been made public.
The SIU investigates cases in which someone dies or suffers a serious injury around the same time as an interaction with police.