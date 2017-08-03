

CTV Kitchener





Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate a bank robbery in Guelph.

Guelph police say a bank on Gordon Street was robbed around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Three people were arrested in connection with the robbery. Further details have not been made public.

The SIU investigates cases in which someone dies or suffers a serious injury around the same time as an interaction with police.