Multiple cases of mumps have been confirmed in Guelph.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health announced Thursday that the city was home to three cases of the virus.

Good reason to NOT share your green beer tomorrow - 3 lab-confirmed cases of mumps in #Guelph. Mumps can spread when you share cups. — WDG Public Health (@WDGPublicHealth) March 16, 2017

A mumps outbreak in southern Ontario has been linked to bars in the west end of Toronto’s downtown, although more recent cases have come from people being in contact with other people who had contracted the virus.

At last word, the outbreak was responsible for 31 cases of mumps in Toronto and two cases in Waterloo Region.

In Toronto, public health officials have said that at least some of the people diagnosed with mumps did not have adequate immunization against the disease.

Mumps is a highly contagious virus which is typically spread via saliva – through activities like sharing food, utensils or water bottles, or through coughing or sneezing.

Common symptoms include headaches, fevers, and swollen salivary glands.