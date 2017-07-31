

CTV Kitchener





Three people were hurt, one of them seriously, in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 outside Guelph.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of the highway and Wellington Road 29.

It involved a car, which ended up in a ditch off the highway, and a car.

According to Wellington County OPP, the SUV failed to stop for a red light.

The driver of the car was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries, while the two people in the SUV were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old man from Mississauga, has been charged with failing to stop for a red light.