

CTV Kitchener





Four people were taken to hospital Thursday following a multi-vehicle crash in Guelph’s east end.

The collision occurred over the noon hour, at Grange Road and Watson Parkway North.

According to Guelph Police, a red minivan hit a grey vehicle in the intersection, which in turn hit a blue SUV.

The minivan ended up hitting a traffic standard.

All three of its occupants were taken to hospital, as was the driver of the SUV. None of their injuries were considered serious.

The 35-year-old Guelph woman driving the minivan was charged with failing to stop at a red light, while the 39-year-old Guelph man driving the SUV was charged with driving with a suspended licence.

Police say all three vehicles suffered severe damage, while the traffic standard was damaged to the tune of $10,000.