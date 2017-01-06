Featured Guelph News Videos
4 people hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Guelph
Three vehicles collided at Watson Parkway and Grange Road in Guelph on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (Guelph Police / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 3:27PM EST
Four people were taken to hospital Thursday following a multi-vehicle crash in Guelph’s east end.
The collision occurred over the noon hour, at Grange Road and Watson Parkway North.
According to Guelph Police, a red minivan hit a grey vehicle in the intersection, which in turn hit a blue SUV.
The minivan ended up hitting a traffic standard.
All three of its occupants were taken to hospital, as was the driver of the SUV. None of their injuries were considered serious.
The 35-year-old Guelph woman driving the minivan was charged with failing to stop at a red light, while the 39-year-old Guelph man driving the SUV was charged with driving with a suspended licence.
Police say all three vehicles suffered severe damage, while the traffic standard was damaged to the tune of $10,000.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.