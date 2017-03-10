

CTV Kitchener





The driver of a truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his truck rolled over and embankment Friday morning.

A section of road between Guelph and Rockwood was closed for several hours due to the serious collision.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m., on Wellington Road 44/Guelph Line south of Highway 7.

According to the OPP, the driver of the truck remained trapped in the truck for almost two hours.

"The trailer had, as it flipped over, encroached into the driver's cab, in the compartment and it was pinning his leg into the vehicle,” said Jim Petrik, the deputy chief of the Guelph Eramosa Fire Department.

An air ambulance was requested to the scene but could not fly in the weather.

Police said the truck was filled with nonhazardous materials, a type of plastic.

“We're going to stay on scene until it's picked up to make sure there's no environmental impact and no fuel spill,” said Petrik.



The road reopened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Allison Tanner