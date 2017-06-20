Featured Guelph News Videos
47 birds stolen from rural property near Arthur
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 1:32PM EDT
Police are investigating after dozens of birds, including two prize turkeys, were reported stolen.
Wellington County OPP say they were notified of the theft on Monday, although it may have happened Saturday between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
In total, 47 birds were reported stolen from the property on Wellington Road 12 near Arthur.
The flock includes 25 chickens, 15 laying hens, and seven turkeys – including the two prize birds, which are black with hooded beaks.
The total value of the birds is estimated at $800.
