Thousands of students could be suspended over the next few weeks in Guelph, Wellington County and Dufferin County.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says approximately 5,000 elementary and high school students in that area have yet to provide the health unit with up-to-date immunization records.

Any high school students for whom that is still the case on March 22 will be suspended for up to 20 days. For elementary students, the suspensions will take effect in the first week of April.

As of January, 11,000 students were in that position. The majority of them have since filed up-to-date records.

For students who may not have all their required vaccinations, clinics are being set up at high schools and public health locations.