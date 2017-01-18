

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man claims city police assaulted, defamed and falsely arrested him last summer.

Derrick Miller has filed a $5-million lawsuit against the Guelph Police Service over his July 27, 2016 arrest at the City Hall splash pad.

The arrest resulted in Miller being charged with voyeurism, mischief and possession of child pornography.

According to his lawyer, those charges ended up not going forward.

Miller, who has special needs, alleges that the criminal charges were fabricated and that he was the subject of a “forcible arrest.”

Guelph Police did not respond to a request for them to comment on this story before it was published.

They said at the time of Miller’s arrest that he was taken into custody after city workers noticed a man taking photos at the splash pad.