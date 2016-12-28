Featured Guelph News Videos
5 people hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Fergus
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 10:43AM EST
Five people were taken to hospital Tuesday night following a three-vehicle collision in Centre Wellington.
Emergency crews were called to Wellington Road 19 near Wellington Road 16, northeast of Fergus, around 7:30 p.m.
At the scene, they found that three vehicles had ended up in ditches along the roadway.
Police say all five people received non-life-threatening injuries.
