Six people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 6 north of Arthur.

The collision occurred around 3 p.m. between Sideroad 7 and Sideroad 5, near the community of Kenilworth.

Wellington County OPP say none of the six people taken to hospital were believed to be seriously hurt.

The highway was expected to remain closed for most of the afternoon.