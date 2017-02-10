

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





A senior from Erin has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing his wife back in 2015.

On Friday afternoon Frank Fischer, 84, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of Elizabeth Fischer.

A Guelph courtroom was told Frank killed his wife using a .22-calibre rifle.

On May 27, 2015, Frank was operating a lawn mower vehicle, when his grandchild approached him hoping to get a ride on the tractor.

READ MORE: Murder in Erin: 82-year-old man accused of killing his wife

READ MORE: 82-year-old Erin man accused of killing wife released on bail

The grandson got his foot caught by a blade in the lawnmower and was taken to Orangeville hospital for surgery.

Court heard that Elizabeth and Frank fought over the incident and she blamed him for their grandson's injury.

Frank had been drinking that evening and his daughter advised both parents to sleep separately.

Frank went to the bedroom and got a rifle, telling his wife he was going to kill himself.

Reports say Elizabeth told him to do it and that is when he shot her three times. He later phoned his daughter and told her Elizabeth had been ‘tormenting him’ and that he had killed her.

Police entered the home and confirmed Elizabeth had died from gunshot wounds. Casings were found and Fischer was arrested for second-degree murder.



With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Alexandra Pinto