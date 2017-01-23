

CTV Kitchener





Dangerous driving, stunt driving and driving while suspended were three of the charges laid after a pickup truck became stuck in a ditch north of Harriston.

Wellington County OPP say the truck attracted police attention around 11 a.m. Saturday, when an officer monitoring traffic locked it on radar at what police say was “a very high rate of speed.”

While the officer tried to catch up with the truck, it allegedly passed a number of vehicles travelling in the same direction as it on Highway 89.

After that, police say, the driver lost control of the truck and it ended up in a ditch near the 12th Line.

A 27-year-old man from the community of Ayton is now charged with failure to stop for police as well as the charges mentioned above.