CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 5:33PM EDT
A construction worker fell three storeys at a house east of Cambridge Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the home on Lake Road near Puslinch Lake around 11:30 a.m. in response to the fall.
An air ambulance was called in as well.
According to Wellington County OPP, the worker was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating.
