A construction worker fell three storeys at a house east of Cambridge Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the home on Lake Road near Puslinch Lake around 11:30 a.m. in response to the fall.

An air ambulance was called in as well.

According to Wellington County OPP, the worker was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating.