Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 10:28PM EST
An ambulance was transporting a patient to hospital when it was involved in a crash Wednesday night.
The three vehicles collided at Wellington Street East and Macdonell Street around 6:50 p.m.
No one involved suffered any injuries.
The patient was transferred to another ambulance and taken to hospital.
The ambulance sustained heavy damage but is not considered a write-off.
Guelph-Wellington EMS says ambulances are regularly rotated out of service for maintenance, and the crash will not have an impact on service.
