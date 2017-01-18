

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





An ambulance was transporting a patient to hospital when it was involved in a crash Wednesday night.

The three vehicles collided at Wellington Street East and Macdonell Street around 6:50 p.m.

No one involved suffered any injuries.

The patient was transferred to another ambulance and taken to hospital.

The ambulance sustained heavy damage but is not considered a write-off.

Guelph-Wellington EMS says ambulances are regularly rotated out of service for maintenance, and the crash will not have an impact on service.