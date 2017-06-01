Featured Guelph News Videos
Argument over garbage bins leads to hammer attack
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 11:52AM EDT
A Guelph man is facing charges after allegedly attacking two women with a hammer.
The attack brought police officers to a south Guelph apartment building Tuesday night.
According to police, the man apparently took exception to the women using the building’s garbage bins.
One of the women suffered broken bones in her hands and wrist, and was taken to hospital. The other woman was not hurt.
A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
