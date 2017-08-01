

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating a bank robbery in Drayton.

Wellington County OPP say the RBC branch on Main Street was robbed around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a man entered the bank with a weapon and wearing a disguise, and left with cash.

He was last seen headed eastbound on Main.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.