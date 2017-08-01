Featured Guelph News Videos
Armed robbery reported at Drayton bank
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017 6:20PM EDT
Police are investigating a bank robbery in Drayton.
Wellington County OPP say the RBC branch on Main Street was robbed around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, a man entered the bank with a weapon and wearing a disguise, and left with cash.
He was last seen headed eastbound on Main.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.