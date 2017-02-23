

CTV Kitchener





A man who stole an automated external defibrillator also had drugs and bear spray with him, police say.

The theft of the defibrillator brought Guelph Police to the Old Quebec Street Mall around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Video surveillance footage showed a man taking the AED from a second-floor hallway.

Later in the morning, police say, the man from the video footage was found in the washroom of a restaurant on Gordon Street.

He allegedly still had the defibrillator with him, as well as two cans of bear spray and what police believe were methamphetamine and marijuana.

A 33-year-old Guelph man faces a total of 17 charges, including six apiece of breaching a recognizance order and breaching a weapons prohibition order.

The remainder of the charges relate to theft, drug possession, possession of stolen property, and carrying a concealed weapon.