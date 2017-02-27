

CTV Kitchener





After an extensive investigation, Guelph police say they've made an arrest in the shooting death of a man nearly one year ago.

On March 1 2016, police were called to a shooting at the Comfort Inn at Woodlawn Road and Silvercreek Parkway.

A hotel employee, 35-year-old Aly Sunderani was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and died.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man in Burnaby, British Columbia on Saturday, on a Canada-wide warrant for first degree murder.

Police have not released his name but have said they believe this was a planned attack.

The accused will appear in court in Guelph on Tuesday.