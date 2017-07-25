

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo Region woman is wanted by police in connection with a theft with a bizarre aftermath which was captured on video.

The video, which was taken at the Walmart store in Fergus on May 17, shows a woman losing her footing while pushing a cart of merchandise away from the store, causing the cart to tip over. The woman then walks away from the cart and the store.

Wellington Cty OPP-seeking female shoplifting suspect and accomplices. Fergus Wal-mart 26APR17. Call police.

Media-Joshua.cunningham@opp.ca pic.twitter.com/RYfXBM2ZyC — OPP West (@OPP_WR) May 12, 2017

Wellington County OPP say the cart was full of stolen products, with a total value above $650.

They announced Tuesday that the woman had been identified as Stacey L. Fulford, a 44-year-old resident of Waterloo Region. Once arrested, police say, she will be charged with two counts of theft and one count of uttering threats.

The other theft charge relates to an incident a few days before May 17, when nearly $2,500 worth of merchandise was stolen from the same store.

Police are still looking to identify two men and three women who allegedly assisted in the thefts.