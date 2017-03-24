

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A Guelph woman is now charged in regard to an apartment fire on Sunday.

Fire crews responded to a fire at 316 Kathleen Street in Guelph Sunday around 1 p.m.

The fire was primarily contained to one unit, but smoke damage was widespread. Residents of nineteen units were displaced by the fire.

A 34-year-old Guelph woman was arrested Thursday, and has been charged with “arson – disregard for human life”.

Police say she was a tenant in the burned building.

She has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in May.