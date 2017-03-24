Featured Guelph News Videos
Arson charge laid in Guelph apartment fire
Flames and smoke poured out of the second floor of 316 Kathleen Street. (Twitter/ Cam Guthrie)
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 8:37AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 8:38AM EDT
A Guelph woman is now charged in regard to an apartment fire on Sunday.
Fire crews responded to a fire at 316 Kathleen Street in Guelph Sunday around 1 p.m.
The fire was primarily contained to one unit, but smoke damage was widespread. Residents of nineteen units were displaced by the fire.
A 34-year-old Guelph woman was arrested Thursday, and has been charged with “arson – disregard for human life”.
Police say she was a tenant in the burned building.
She has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in May.
