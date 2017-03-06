

CTV Kitchener





Another fire at a vacant building in Wellington County is believed to have been deliberately set.

The fire at the building in Morriston was first noticed around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, by somebody driving past the Queen Street property.

On Monday, police announced that the fire was being treated as an arson.

Since last September, there have been more than a dozen suspicious fires in Guelph and Wellington County, mainly in abandoned buildings.