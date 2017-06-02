

CTV Kitchener





A 71-year-old Arthur man is facing charges in connection with a pellet gun shooting on Highway 6.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Thursday, near Sideroad 15 north of Fergus.

According to Wellington County OPP, a pellet was fired at a moving vehicle from another vehicle, hitting a mirror and a door.

The suspected shooter was later arrested on St. Andrew Street in Fergus.

He faces charges of assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.