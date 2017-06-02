Featured Guelph News Videos
Arthur man charged in alleged pellet gun shooting
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 1:29PM EDT
A 71-year-old Arthur man is facing charges in connection with a pellet gun shooting on Highway 6.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Thursday, near Sideroad 15 north of Fergus.
According to Wellington County OPP, a pellet was fired at a moving vehicle from another vehicle, hitting a mirror and a door.
The suspected shooter was later arrested on St. Andrew Street in Fergus.
He faces charges of assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
