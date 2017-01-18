

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





An Arthur man is facing a charge of assault after a disagreement on a front porch.

Wellington County OPP say the incident occurred during the supper hour on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

A man was sitting in the screened-in porch of his Tucker Street townhouse, listening to music with friends. A neighbour banged on a wall shared with the man’s unit several times regarding the noise.

The man went over to the neighbour’s unit. After a brief conversation, the victim was hit in the face with a sledgehammer. The 40-year-old man was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

The 57-year-old neighbour man has been charged with assault with a weapon.