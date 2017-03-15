

CTV Kitchener





A man who was arrested in Guelph on Tuesday was later released from custody without any charges.

Police say the 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a 29-year-old man outside an apartment building on Willow Road.

They say the 29-year-old man had been knocked unconscious as he was fighting with the 22-year-old man.

The man who was knocked out was not seriously hurt, and would not give police any information that would help them press their case against the other man.

As a result, the 22-year-old man was released unconditionally.