Whoever tried to steal an ATM from a bank wasn’t successful in their attempt, Guelph Police say.

Police officers were called to the Silvercreek Parkway bank shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, in response to an alarm.

They found that “all indications” pointed to an attempt to steal an ATM from the bank – including broken glass and a large chain on the ground.

Police are investigating and say they want to hear from anyone who can explain exactly what happened.