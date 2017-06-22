Featured Guelph News Videos
Attempted theft muffed? Chain, broken glass found next to ATM
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:24PM EDT
Whoever tried to steal an ATM from a bank wasn’t successful in their attempt, Guelph Police say.
Police officers were called to the Silvercreek Parkway bank shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, in response to an alarm.
They found that “all indications” pointed to an attempt to steal an ATM from the bank – including broken glass and a large chain on the ground.
Police are investigating and say they want to hear from anyone who can explain exactly what happened.
