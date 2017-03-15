

CTV Kitchener





A barn fire that brought crews from three fire departments to a farm in rural Wellington County was not set intentionally, authorities say.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, from a property on Concession Road 16 north of Drayton and west of Arthur.

Firefighters from Drayton, Moorefield and Palmerston were all called to the property.

Wellington County OPP say the fire was caused by a malfunctioning piece of equipment, and damage was not significant.