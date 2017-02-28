

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Commuters in west Guelph got to take one last trip over the Niska Road bridge Tuesday morning – and then they had to find a different way home.

Barricades went up on either side of the bridge on Tuesday, as the city’s order that it be closed indefinitely took effect.

The bridge is used by drivers as a convenient way to get between the Hanlon Parkway and Highway 124, and detours around it can add about 10 minutes to a drive.

It was installed in 1974 and was initially expected to be a temporary measure.

Structural concerns have led city officials to close it to all forms of transportation until a new bridge can be built.

A new, two-lane bridge has been approved by city council, but has yet to receive a final sign-off from the province.

An estimated 5,000 vehicles per day had been using the bridge prior to its closure.