

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





A new program is offering connections to counsellors online, allowing people to get therapy from the comfort of their own homes.

TranQool is an online platform connecting registered social workers and psychologists with anyone who needs therapy.

“In September of this year we started to do more and more work on campuses because we realized the university population is highly stressed and anxious,” said Chakameh Shafii, CEO of TranQool.

Bell Let's Talk Day inspired the company to donate free counselling sessions to people on hospital wait lists.

After a tough year on campus, they decided to offer free sessions to University of Guelph students as well.

There have been four suicides at the university so far this year.

Aadil Khan, a student ambassador for TranQool, says this site makes it easier for those who need treatment to access it.

“You can do it in the comfort of your own home and it's a little less intimidating than building up the courage to go to a therapist,” Khan said.

TranQool will also match donations on a GoFundMe page, which is raising money for counselling for U of G students.

The company's CEO promises privacy through encrypted video and affordability.

With reporting by Abigail Bimman.