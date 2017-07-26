

A crash in Guelph left a cyclist in hospital and a pickup truck driver facing a traffic charge.

The collision occurred around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of Gordon and James streets. The pickup truck was travelling southbound on Gordon, with the bicycle headed northbound.

According to Guelph Police, the truck made a left turn into the path of the 31-year-old cyclist.

Its driver, a 21-year-old Guelph woman, was charged with making an unsafe turn.

The cyclist’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.