Bikes, drugs, stolen IDs and 75 phones seized from Guelph apartment
A section of Willow Road in Guelph is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 5:23PM EST
Four people were arrested Wednesday after Guelph Police executed a search warrant at an apartment on Willow Road.
All four are now facing charges related to drug trafficking, possession of stolen property, possession of prohibited weapons, and breaching court orders, with more charges expected.
Inside the apartment, police allegedly found a “large quantity of stolen property” inside the apartment.
They say the tally includes approximately 75 cell phones, as well as bicycles, bike parts, identification documents, cocaine and crystal meth.
