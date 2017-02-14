

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Guelph police are searching for two suspects after a serious altercation Monday night.

Around 11:00 p.m. Monday, a man and woman visiting from Brampton were in downtown Guelph. They were approached by two men who asked for a cigarette. The man told them he didn’t have any cigarettes. The two men then demanded cash and fought with the Brampton man. He was stabbed in the chest and ended up with a fractured knee from the altercation.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

The two suspects are described as 20 to 30-year-old white males. One of the men wore a toque with a pom-pom on top.

Guelph police are asking any witnesses to contact them.