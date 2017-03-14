Featured Guelph News Videos
Bylaw officer assaulted at train station
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 11:52AM EDT
A 26-year-old Guelph man is charged with assaulting a peace officer after allegedly doing just that Monday night.
Guelph Police say a bylaw officer was assaulted inside the downtown Via Rail station shortly before midnight.
They say the officer had been at the station, closing it up for the night, when he encountered another man inside.
When told he would have to leave the station, the other man allegedly hid in the washroom – then assaulted one of the bylaw officers who came in to deal with him.
