Marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax and Viagra were allegedly found in a vehicle that was pulled over by police near Guelph Lake.

Wellington County OPP say the vehicle was stopped around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Wellington Road 29, south of Wellington Road 124 in Guelph/Eramosa.

Following the traffic stop, a 35-year-old woman from Hamilton was charged with five counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She’s also charged with driving without insurance and driving with a valid permit.