CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 1:25PM EST
Marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax and Viagra were allegedly found in a vehicle that was pulled over by police near Guelph Lake.
Wellington County OPP say the vehicle was stopped around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Wellington Road 29, south of Wellington Road 124 in Guelph/Eramosa.
Following the traffic stop, a 35-year-old woman from Hamilton was charged with five counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.
She’s also charged with driving without insurance and driving with a valid permit.
