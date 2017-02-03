

CTV Kitchener





The City of Guelph says confidential information was inadvertently shared with a lawyer representing somebody currently embroiled in legal action with the city.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, city officials said that the issue relates to an “electronic media” device used to transfer files relevant to the legal action.

According to the release, that device also “included files not relevant to the litigation that had been deleted, but not permanently erased.”

City officials say they are reviewing their practices as a result of the issue.

They say they have asked for the device to be returned so the information can be properly erased, but that has not yet happened and the city may end up turning to the courts.

The press release did not specify what information was exposed.